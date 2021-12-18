CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $80.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CCL Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

