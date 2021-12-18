CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $80.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CCL Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

