Celina M. Scally Sells 1,274 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:APR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter worth about $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth about $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 64.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

