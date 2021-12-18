Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of CVE opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,549,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

