Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.51. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

