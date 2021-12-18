Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $0.55. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $156.87. 588,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

