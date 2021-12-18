Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.47.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

