CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $259,597.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

