Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.