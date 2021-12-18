Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $72.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.73.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

