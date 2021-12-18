Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

