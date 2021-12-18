China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFEIY stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,677. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

