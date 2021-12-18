China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $50.59 on Friday. China Gas has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.
About China Gas
