China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $50.59 on Friday. China Gas has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

