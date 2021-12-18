China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 530,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 465,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,252. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

