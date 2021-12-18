Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,683.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,755.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,733.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

