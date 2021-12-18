Christopher Mills Sells 25,846 Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 25,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.85), for a total value of £36,184.40 ($47,818.69).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £5,898.68 ($7,795.27).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £71,057.50 ($93,904.45).

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($15,650.19).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £1,674,396.25 ($2,212,761.00).

SBI opened at GBX 150 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.61. Sourcebio International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.51) target price on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

