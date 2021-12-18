Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Cineplex has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

