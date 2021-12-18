Citigroup Lowers Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTOKY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

