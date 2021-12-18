Civic Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Civic has a market cap of $222.68 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

