Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CLZNF stock remained flat at $$19.49 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

