Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BNP Paribas currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clarus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clarus by 14.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 51.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

