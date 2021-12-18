Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $144.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $212.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $131,595,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

