CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04% Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23%

This table compares CNX Resources and Denbury’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.34 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.19 Denbury $750.71 million 4.80 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -29.20

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CNX Resources and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11 Denbury 0 1 7 0 2.88

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $98.82, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

Denbury beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

