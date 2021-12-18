Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.