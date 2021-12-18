Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $147,398.40 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.