Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

