Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
