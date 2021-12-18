Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

