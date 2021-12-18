Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 3,573 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,371,930.00.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

