Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

