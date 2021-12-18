Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE CMA traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.74. 4,406,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,038. Comerica has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

