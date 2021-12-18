Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,466 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average is $618.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

