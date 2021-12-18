Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,960 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $211,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.