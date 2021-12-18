Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,771 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $55,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

