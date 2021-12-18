Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,306 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of DocuSign worth $49,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

