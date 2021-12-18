Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PTC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.