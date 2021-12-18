Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

CQQQ stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

