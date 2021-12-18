Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

