Comparing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) & LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get CubeSmart alerts:

This table compares CubeSmart and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CubeSmart and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 5 2 0 2.13 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 17.97 $165.62 million $1.10 50.72 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.