Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

