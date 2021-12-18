Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.73 or 0.08414083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00317452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.00928049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00075063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00388749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00269961 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.