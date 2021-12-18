Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

