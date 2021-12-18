Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
