Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,308.33.

Constellation Software stock traded up $38.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,743.34. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,200.45 and a 12 month high of $1,841.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,742.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,649.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

