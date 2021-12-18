Contrasting eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get eHealth alerts:

93.4% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eHealth and Hagerty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.19 $45.45 million ($0.93) -28.26 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for eHealth and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 5 5 0 2.50 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

eHealth presently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 80.96%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Hagerty.

Summary

eHealth beats Hagerty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.