Contrasting PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 3,853.48 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -9.90 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.14 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -91.19

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93% Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.77%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo beats Anika Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

