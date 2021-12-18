Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

