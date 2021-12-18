Coreto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,247.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Coreto has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $67,247.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.60 or 0.08293772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00077212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.53 or 0.99793134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.