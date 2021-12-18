Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 99,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 345,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 50,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,569. Corner Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.