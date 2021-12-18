Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 803 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day moving average of $283.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

