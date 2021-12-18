Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 553 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

TXN stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

