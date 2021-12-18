Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.