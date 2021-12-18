Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 30,500 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

